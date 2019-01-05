DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) - A 46-year-old southwestern Michigan man has been charged with murder in connection with the 2016 death of his 2-year-old stepdaughter.
Lance Reeves was denied bond by a Cass County judge Friday during the Dowagiac man’s arraignment on charges of open murder and child abuse. The judge entered a not guilty plea for Reeves.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Authorities say a witness accused Reeves of violently shaking Savannah Gardner in October 2016, breaking her back.
His next hearing is scheduled for Jan 17.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.