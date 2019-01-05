LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a county Republican party office in Wyoming.

Kellen Sorber is set to be formally sentenced in the case on March 15. He entered a plea on Wednesday in Wyoming’s federal district court.

KGWN-TV reports that a plea agreement recommends Sorber be sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

Sorber is accused of vandalizing and setting fire to the Albany County GOP headquarters in downtown Laramie on Sept. 6.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Both Democratic and Republican party leaders in Laramie have said they had never heard of Sorber, who is not a registered voter in Wyoming.

A jury trial in the case had been scheduled to begin Jan. 22.





