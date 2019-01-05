By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 5, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a robbery suspect who fled a Brooklyn stationhouse by jumping out of a second-story window is back in custody and faces additional charges.

The NYPD says 36-year-old Isiah McGill was being questioned about a robbery Thursday when he jumped out of a window at the 60th Precinct in Coney Island.

McGill was rearrested Saturday and faces charges including escape and hindering prosecution.

A photo released by police after McGill escaped shows the suspect wearing a red shirt marked 23 and GOAT.

It’s not known if McGill has an attorney who can speak for him.


