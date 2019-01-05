SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A former Sioux Falls businessman convicted in what authorities called a massive tax scheme has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

The Argus Leader says 37-year-old Jacques Eviglo was accused of inflating federal tax returns of more than 1,400 victims while doing business as Global Income Tax Services.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier called the case the largest and most sophisticated tax fraud case she’s seen in her 19-year career. She ordered Eviglo to pay back more than $2.5 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

A jury in August convicted Eviglo of 30 total counts of making false claims and wire fraud after a five-day trial. It’s estimated he skimmed over $860,000 over about three years.

