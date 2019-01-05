DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - Siler Schneider scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and UC Davis closed out it nonconference slate with a 90-60 victory over Division II-member Holy Names on Saturday night.

TJ Shorts II added 13 points, hitting all six of his shots from the floor, as the Aggies (4-10) snapped a three-game skid by shooting 66 percent from the field (34 of 52). Freshman Damion Squire scored 12, making 8 of 9 free throws as the rest of the Aggies hit just 12 of 21 foul shots. Garrison Goode sank all four of his shots and scored 10.

The Aggies turned this one into a rout by shooting 75 percent from the floor in the first half (21 of 28) to take a 51-25 lead into intermission.

Jacob Dean scored all 13 of his points for Holy Names in the first half, hitting all five of his shots including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Hawks accounted for five baskets in 20 attempts before halftime. Andre Green topped Holy Names with 17 points.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.