The new chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said that while President Trump could theoretically declare a national emergency to get a U.S.-Mexico border wall built, such a move would be a terrible use of federal money and be ripe for legal challenges.
“There is a provision in law that says the president can declare an emergency. It’s been done a number of times, but primarily it’s been done to build facilities in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Rep. Adam Smith, Washington Democrat, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”
“In this case, I think the president would be wide open to a court challenge saying where is the emergency? You have to establish that in order to do this,” Mr. Smith said.
President Trump reaffirmed to reporters Sunday that he was pondering a national emergency declaration depending on how talks to re-open parts of the government go over the next few days.
Mr. Smith said that at any rate, such a move would be a “terrible use” of Defense Department money.
“We should have a conversation about border security, but first we should re-open the government and start paying our border patrol agents and the other 800,000 federal employees who are furloughed,” he said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.