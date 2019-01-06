JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on the U.S to recognize Israeli sovereignty of the disputed Golan Heights.

Netanyahu announced that he and Bolton would visit the region on Monday, weather permitting.

Standing next to U.S. national security adviser John Bolton before a working dinner in Jerusalem, Netanyahu says: “When you’re there, you’ll be able to understand perfectly why we’ll never leave the Golan Heights, and why it’s important that all countries recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

Israel captured the area from Syria in the 1967 war. It annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, but the international community has not recognized the takeover.

Bolton is in Israel to reassure the American ally about the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, which Israel fears could allow a resurgence of the Islamic State there.





