LAS VEGAS (AP) - The annual CES gadget show has become a demonstration of China’s rapidly growing technology might.

But some Chinese firms are stepping back from the spotlight as the 2019 show kicks off Sunday in Las Vegas.

The world’s biggest tech conference is opening amid a 90-day cease fire in the U.S.-China trade war launched by President Donald Trump. Chinese firms account for more than a quarter of the conference’s 4,500 exhibitors, but the number of small entrepreneurs buying up booth space has declined. Some big names are still attending but taking a more subdued approach.

Last year, a top executive for Chinese telecom Huawei delivered a keynote talk. This year, Canada arrested another Huawei executive at U.S. behest; she now awaits extradition to the U.S., adding to the rising tensions.





