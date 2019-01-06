RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a man wielding a knife has been shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Southern California.

Riverside County officials say the armed suspect confronted the deputy late Saturday in a residential neighborhood.

A sheriff’s press release says the deputy opened fire when the man advanced with the knife. The suspect died at the scene.

Additional details were unavailable Sunday.





