COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - New business starts in Ohio have seen another record-breaking year.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) reports 2018 marked the ninth consecutive year of records, with more than 125,000 new business filings. The previous record was just over 117,000 in 2017.

New business filings are up nearly 56 percent since 2010.

Filings that are counted toward the total declare the formation of a business entity. Those entities include for-profit, nonprofit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships.

A filing doesn’t guarantee a company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Husted is the state’s lieutenant governor-elect. He credited his office’s efforts to improve customer service, reduce costs and increase the use of innovative technology for helping attract new businesses.





