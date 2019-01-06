House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer on Sunday said talk of impeaching President Trump is a “distraction” and that Democrats are focused on other issues.

“I think the impeachment talks right now are a distraction,” Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Mr. Hoyer said lawmakers would have to see what special counsel Robert Mueller says in his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential Trump campaign involvement.

“I don’t think an impeachment process is inevitable,” Mr. Hoyer said. “And that’s not what we’re focused on. We’re focused on substantive bills. Now, we got to focus on getting the government opened. That’s our primary, first responsibility.”

Democratic Reps. Brad Sherman of California and Al Green of Texas have already re-introduced articles of impeachment in the new Congress accusing Mr. Trump of obstructing justice in the Russia probe.

Newly-elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, also said last week of Mr. Trump: “We’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the [expletive].”

Mr. Trump called Ms. Tlaib’s comments “disgraceful” and said she dishonored herself and her family.





