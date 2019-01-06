TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police have taken a suspect into custody in a homicide investigation on the city’s east side.
Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired Sunday morning at a home in the 7200 block of East Elbow Bay Drive near Broadway and Kolb.
The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say they’re currently questioning a woman who was at the home.
KGUN-TV reports she’s believed to be the victim’s estranged wife.
Two children also were at the home.
No other details have been released.
