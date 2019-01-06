CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (AP) - Virginia police are investigating after a home invasion robbery.
The Chesterfield County Police department said that three men forced their way into an apartment Saturday morning after knocking on the door.
They showed a gun and demanded money. One victim was treated on the scene for a minor injury after being struck on the head.
Police said they believe it was an isolated crime and no one else was in immediate danger.
