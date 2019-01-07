By - Associated Press - Monday, January 7, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Police say they are investigating a fight between several women in a Mississippi grocery store.

The brawl was recorded Saturday night at a Food Depot store in Jackson and video was posted on social media.

Footage shows merchandise being knocked over as a security guard tries to break up several different scuffles.

Jackson Police told media outlets officers are investigating and reviewing the case to see if any charges should be filed.


