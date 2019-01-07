FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Cass County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for drunken driving.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Burgess Giple of West Fargo was arrested for driving under the influence about 4 a.m. Sunday by in Fargo. He was taken to the Cass County Jail.

KFGO reports Giple was already on administrative leave for a prior incident. Sheriff’s officials say Giple has been with the department for less than a year and was working in the jail.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.