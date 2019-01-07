President Trump will visit the southern border Thursday to highlight national security concerns amid the partial government shutdown.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the trip in a tweet, saying Mr. Trump will “meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.”

Mr. Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats remained locked in standoff over his demand for $5 billion for border security, including a barrier or wall on the southern border.

He said that he is considering declaring a national emergency to fund border barriers.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.