The partial-government shutdown will not affect the IRS’s processing of your taxes and refunds, the Trump administration said Monday.

“Tax refunds will go out,” Russell Vought, the acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said during a briefing for reporters.

Mr. Vought said during the briefing, though he didn’t elaborate on the details, that the Trump administration will not follow practices during past government shutdowns, when tax processing was put on hold. He said the relevant agencies will give further details.

“We have been trying to make this as painless as possible consistent with the law,” he said.

The possibility of people beyond the Beltway not getting their tax refunds during filing season provided one of the major points on which to pressure President Trump to relent on refusing to sign a spending bill that didn’t fund his border wall.

Mr. Vought also said the administration is taking measures on such similarly-painful funded matters as paying Coast Guard members, renewing flood insurance policies and picking up the trash at national parks.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.





