Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin apologized to Americans for the “horrible” language used by Rep. Rashida Tlaib after the newly elected Democrat dropped the F-bomb at a recent rally while promising to impeach President Trump.

“We’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf–er,” Ms. Tlaib told a crowd Thursday. The newly elected Democrat later defended herself for speaking “truth to power” after she earned widespread criticism for the remark, including from fellow Democratic Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Elijah Cummings.

Appearing on Fox News Friday, Mr. Manchin said Americans deserved better behavior from members of Congress.

“So disgusting. It was horrible, Neil,” he told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “No one should approve of that, and I hope she doesn’t talk to her son that way either. You know, what can you say? I can’t in any way condone that. That’s not how we act in West Virginia. It’s not how we talk about public leaders.

“We might disagree with each other, but we try to get through it, we try to find a pathway forward,” he continued. “To act like that is just awful and to speak like that is even more deplorable. I am so sorry. I want to apologize to all Americans, any sitting congressperson — there’s 535 of us there, 100 senators and 435 congresspeople. We should have better manners than that, I assure you.”

Mr. Manchin added that he thinks it’s “crazy” for Democrats to be talking about impeachment without hearing the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which has yet to reveal any evidence of collusion between the president and Russia.





