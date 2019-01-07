Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be hearing Monday’s cases and will be working from home, according to multiple news reports.

The 85-year-old had surgery last month to remove cancerous growths form her lung, which were discovered a month prior when she was being checked out after falling and breaking three ribs.

A spokesperson from the court said she is still recovering from the surgery.

This will be the first time Justice Ginsburg has missed oral arguments since she was confirmed to the court in 1993.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.