LANSING, Kan. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who drove away from the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Department of Corrections officials said Monday they are looking for 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III.
Green is believed to be in a camo-painted state vehicle. He is described as black, 5-foot-4-inches, about 196 pounds with brown hair.
KCTV-5 reports Green has a long criminal record, including convictions for theft, burglary, forgery and aggravated battery.
No further information was immediately available.
Schools in Lansing were placed on lockdown after the escape was reported.
