PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police in Providence say a man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a police cruiser.
Police say the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday when the SUV was making a turn and struck into the cruiser.
WPRI-TV reports both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
The officer driving the cruiser was treated for minor injuries and released, while the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver faces several charges, including driving under the influence and driving without a license.
No names were released.
