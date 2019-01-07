SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls.
Authorities say officers were called to an alley near Sunshine Foods about 3:30 p.m. Sunday where the victim was found. Witnesses say a male suspect fled the scene in a silver or gray sedan.
Investigators were on the scene through Sunday evening. No other information was released.
