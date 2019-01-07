By - Associated Press - Monday, January 7, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say officers were called to an alley near Sunshine Foods about 3:30 p.m. Sunday where the victim was found. Witnesses say a male suspect fled the scene in a silver or gray sedan.

Investigators were on the scene through Sunday evening. No other information was released.


