MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 52-year-old woman has been shot to death by her husband, who then killed himself in their home in Middletown.
Police identified the woman as Jasminn Emanuel and her husband as 58-year-old Dennis Hercules. They were found dead in their home shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when police were called to investigate a reported homicide.
Investigators say the couple apparently were involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.