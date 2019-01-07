LAS VEGAS (AP) - The apparent suicide of a Nevada prison inmate who tried several times to kill himself after his execution was postponed is sparking second-guessing about his treatment and the death penalty itself.

A prison spokeswoman said Monday that 48-year-old Scott Raymond Dozier (DOH’-sher) was not on suicide watch when he was founded hanged with a bedsheet Saturday in his solo death-row cell at Ely (EE’-lee) State Prison.

White Pine County Sheriff-Coroner Scott Henriod (HEN’-royd) says there’s no evidence of foul play.

Dozier was a twice-convicted murderer who declared he wanted to die.

But he let lawyers challenge the untried three-drug combination Nevada planned to use.

Drug companies also sued to block use of their products in an execution.

Las Vegas public defense attorney Scott Coffee compares Dozier’s case to mental torture.





