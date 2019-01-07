Top Republicans on two House committees Monday demanded U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber provide an update on his investigation into allegations of bias at the FBI and Justice Department during the 2016 election.

The lawmakers say a refresher on the more than nine-month investigation is warranted because key witnesses said they had not spoken with Mr. Huber, according to a letter sent by Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Doug Collins of Georgia.

Mr. Huber had been assigned by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the Justice Department’s handling of its probe into the Clinton Foundation and how it secured a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

But Mr. Huber’s investigation has been dogged by allegations that he has not interviewed witnesses who could shed light on those topics.

In a letter to Mr. Huber, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Collins said they interviewed dozens of witnesses while his probe was simultaneously running.

“During the course of our extensive investigation we have interviewed more than a dozen current and former DOJ and FBI personnel, and were surprised to hear none of these potentially informative witnesses testified to speaking with you,” wrote Mr. Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Mr. Collins, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Mr. Page told The Washington Times late last year that he had not spoken to Mr. Huber, but was eager to do so.

Justice Department official Bruce Ohr told Congress in August that he has not spoken with Mr. Huber. Mr. Ohr is said to have ties to Christopher Steele, a former British spy, who compiled a dossier full of unverified allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia. That dossier was used to obtain the FISA warrant for Mr. Page.

Mr. Jordan and Mr. Collins asked the U.S. attorney to provide them with the number of witnesses he has interviewed along with those remaining to be interviewed; the number of FISA applications reviewed; and the number of documents he reviewed.

In addition, the lawmakers also requested a description of his coordination with Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Mr. Huber is said to be running his investigation in coordination with Mr. Horowitz’s team.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





