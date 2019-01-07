FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a man’s death in a central Missouri business parking lot as a homicide.
The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department says the victim was found over the weekend near the Boone County line after a report that shots were fired in the area. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism says people fled the area before deputies arrived.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
