By - Associated Press - Monday, January 7, 2019

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a man’s death in a central Missouri business parking lot as a homicide.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department says the victim was found over the weekend near the Boone County line after a report that shots were fired in the area. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism says people fled the area before deputies arrived.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.


