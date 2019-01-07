SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - South Bend Police say a vehicle that was carjacked with a baby inside was abandoned moments later and the child has been returned to the mother.
Police say the carjacking occurred about 1 p.m. Monday at a McDonald’s restaurant near South Bend International Airport and ended about half a block later. They say the baby was not harmed.
Police spokesman Ken Garcia says a juvenile male suspect was detained after a foot chase.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.