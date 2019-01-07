ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Trial proceedings are set to begin this week for a woman charged in the 2016 killing of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that jury selection will commence Tuesday in the case against Jessica Kelley, who faces charges of murder and child abuse resulting in death.

She also faced rape charges but those were dropped Friday due to lack of forensic evidence.

A judge in September rejected a plea deal for Kelley.

Authorities say Victoria Martens was found dead in the bathtub of her mother’s Albuquerque apartment.

The girl’s mother, Michelle Martens, pleaded guilty to child abuse recklessly caused resulting in death. The trial of the mother’s boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, on the same charge has been postponed.

Prosecutors believe another man was involved in the killing.

