One of the most important and respected directors in Hollywood said there should be no borders and used an expletive at President Trump at an awards gala Tuesday night.

Director Barry Jenkins was at the National Board of Review gala accepting his prize for best adapted script for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which is currently in theaters. Near the end of his speech, he praised the award recipients for being loving and compassionate.

“Let’s be an example for the president of the United States of America,” said Mr. Jenkins, whose previous film “Moonlight” won the Best Picture at the Academy Awards and “Beale Street” is expected to be a major contender this year.

“No walls. No borders. F– him,” he said, walking off to thunderous applause, according to a video posted by Variety.





