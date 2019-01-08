Incoming Harvard student David Hogg apparently believes the United States is not a legitimate nation with rights to its territory.
The gun-control advocate responded to President Trump’s speech on illegal immigration and the crisis at the border by implying that the United States is “stolen land.”
“Reminder: No one is illegal on stolen land #TrumpAddress,” he wrote on Twitter.
The first response from a Twitter user named Kelz was “It’s past your bedtime little one.”
