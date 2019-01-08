By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 8, 2019

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in Grand Forks.

Authorities say officers were called to check on the man sitting in a vehicle near Interstate 29 Monday about 5:30 p.m. When police arrived they discovered the man was dead. His identity has not been released.

KFGO says the investigation is ongoing.

