LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police say a head-on collision in northeast Lincoln killed an Iowa man and injured two Nebraska residents.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday. Police say a northbound car driven by 28-year-old Jacob Stewart veered into a southbound lane, striking an oncoming vehicle being driven by 27-year-old Jessica Arias, of Omaha.

Police say Stewart died at the scene. He lived in Altoona, Iowa. Police also say Arias and her passenger, 35-year-old Lincoln resident Angel Meza, were taken to a Lincoln hospital.





