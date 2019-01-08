SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating the stabbing and shooting of a man who was found in a hotel room.
The 36-year-old man was found at a Holiday Inn in Springfield on Sunday. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with life-threatening injuries. His name hasn’t been released.
Police say their investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the general public.
