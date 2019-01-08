NEW YORK (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty for his role in the beating and stabbing death of a party guest at a luxury Manhattan apartment.
District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said Tuesday that Lawrence Dilione of Jersey City, New Jersey has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Joseph Comunale (kahm-yoo-NAHL’-ee) of Stamford, Connecticut died in November 2016 at an Upper East Side apartment.
Authorities say partygoers were drinking and using cocaine.
Comunale’s body was shoved out of a window and stuffed in a car trunk. It was taken to Oceanport, New Jersey, where it was torched and buried in a makeshift grave.
Dilione will be sentenced on Feb. 6.
Another defendant, James Rackover, was sentenced last month to 29 years to life in prison.
