FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado judge has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison without parole for killing a 19-year-old during a robbery last year in Fort Collins.

The Coloradoan reports that District Judge Thomas French also sentenced Donny R. Pulliam on Monday to 64 years for aggravated robbery and 96 years for first-degree attempted murder. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Pulliam was found guilty by a jury last September of first-degree murder in the killing of Dylan Salas on Jan. 28, 2018.

Pulliam declined to speak at his sentencing.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.