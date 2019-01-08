ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - The new police chief of a northern Indiana city says he will focus on transparency and accountability after his predecessor was forced to resign over questions of department discipline and the beating of a handcuffed suspect by two officers.
Chris Snyder was sworn in Monday as the new head of the Elkhart Police Department. He’s a 21-year Elkhart police veteran who was most recently a homicide detective. He is replacing former police chief Ed Windbigler, who resigned last month.
Windbigler was suspended in November after downplaying the beating of a handcuffed suspect. Officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus were placed on administrative leave in November and have been charged with battery . They have pleaded not guilty.
Snyder says the department will work to quickly and publicly acknowledge mistakes and misconduct.
