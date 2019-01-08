Talk about counterprogramming.

For people who don’t treasure the prospect of listening to President Trump give a speech on the border crisis, Stormy Daniels has your back.

“If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live,” she wrote Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

The porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford claims to have had an affair with Mr. Trump a decade ago, when he was a real-estate tycoon and reality-TV star.

Ms. Clifford is suing him to get out from under a non-disclosure agreement but her case for defamation was dismissed and she was ordered to pay the president’s legal fees. Mr. Trump denies all charges about any affair.





