Talk about counterprogramming.
For people who don’t treasure the prospect of listening to President Trump give a speech on the border crisis, Stormy Daniels has your back.
“If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live,” she wrote Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.
The porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford claims to have had an affair with Mr. Trump a decade ago, when he was a real-estate tycoon and reality-TV star.
Ms. Clifford is suing him to get out from under a non-disclosure agreement but her case for defamation was dismissed and she was ordered to pay the president’s legal fees. Mr. Trump denies all charges about any affair.
