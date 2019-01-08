Stormy Daniels used Pink Floyd, Taylor Swift and Tom Petty tunes to troll President Trump on Tuesday evening.

The porn star who claims to have had an affair with Mr. Trump and whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, as promised, counter-programmed his speech on the border crisis by taking to InstagramLive and folding her laundry in her underwear.

She said nothing during the broadcast, which had about 20,000 people watching, but made her statement by her use of soundtrack music.

Ms. Clifford began with “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd and continued with “We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift. She followed with “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The adult-film actress was dressed in a revealing purple bra and matching panties. She sometimes moved toward the camera to reach for things, which had the effect of a come-hither gesture, but did not act unusually or like a porn star, instead looking like any woman performing the routine task of laundry folding.

After about 13 minutes, Ms. Clifford was finished with her clothes and grabbed a bag of chips or similar snack and the feed cut off as she chomped on the first.





