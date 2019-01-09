ELKO, Nev. (AP) - An elementary school teacher in rural northeast Nevada has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports 37-year-old Charlotte Rhoden of Carlin entered the plea to the single count as part of a plea-bargain agreement during her arraignment Monday in Elko District Court.

The Elko County School District placed the fourth-grade teacher at Carlin Combine Schools on paid administrative leave following her arrest after midnight Sept. 7 in a construction zone outside Carlin.

Rhoden originally also was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing a controlled substance to a prison and speeding.

She faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine on the single count of possession of a controlled substance at her sentencing set for April 1.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com





