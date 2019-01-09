WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Court documents say a man facing charges after he was wounded by a Kansas sheriff’s deputy had fired a handgun near a child welfare office.

The affidavit released in the case against 63-year-old Richard Gore says he appeared intoxicated and was “waving around and firing” the gun before he was shot in the upper shoulder in November in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle reports that Gore is jailed on $100,000 bond on charges that include aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

A sheriff’s detective alleged in the affidavit that Gore first “fired in the direction” of three Wichita police officers and an Eastborough officer before a sheriff’s sergeant “decided to neutralize the threat of the gunfire.” The Kansas Department for Children and Families building was locked down during the melee.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com





