LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said Wednesday that he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, made the announcement on Twitter.

The two married in 1993 after they met at hedge fund D.E. Shaw in New York, where they both worked. They left New York on a road trip to Amazon’s eventual headquarters in Seattle, with her driving and him writing up the business plan for what would become the world’s largest online retailers. They have four children together.

A note posted on Bezos‘ Twitter account said the two of them will remain friends and partners.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.