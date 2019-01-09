PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine how a New Jersey man who recorded a frantic video at a police station wound up unresponsive while being transported by police to the hospital and later died.

Hundreds of protesters rallied Tuesday night outside Paterson police headquarters, saying they wanted answers in the death of 27-year-old Jameek Lowery.

The city resident initially called 911 around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, claiming he had taken ecstasy and was paranoid. He also said people - including police - were trying to kill him.

Lowery eventually went to the police department and shot a sometimes incoherent video of himself before he was taken to the hospital. He was unresponsive when he arrived and died early Monday.

Authorities say Lowery had to be restrained during the trip by officers who used “physical force and compliance holds” to secure him.





