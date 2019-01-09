GARY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say suspect in the New Year’s Eve 2017 shooting death of a woman in Texas has been captured in northwestern Indiana.

The U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force says it took 52-year-old Dwight Patrick Scott into custody Tuesday in Gary following a tip he was at a home there.

An arrest warrant for Scott was signed by a Texas judge in January 2018 that included a charge of murder in the death of 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Reedy. Authorities have said they had lived together in Kilgore, Texas, and she was shot during an argument outside her apartment.

Authorities in Indiana had earlier been looking for Scott, since he was believed to have ties to the Gary area. Scott is jailed and likely will be extradited to Texas.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.