PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a ruling that concluded the state’s medical marijuana doesn’t immunize cardholders from arrest when in possession of hashish.

The court agreed on Tuesday to hear the appeal by Rodney Jones.

Jones is a cardholder who was arrested in 2013 at a Prescott hotel and indicted on cannabis possession and drug paraphernalia possession charges

Police say he was found in possession of .05 ounces of hashish.

Jones had sought to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

But the Arizona Court of Appeals rejected his request in a 2-1 decision in June.

The court said Arizona’s 2010 voter-approved medical pot law “is silent” on hashish.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.