SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A former deputy in Ohio accused of having two inmates perform oral sex on him inside the county jail while he was still employed as a deputy has been indicted on sexual battery charges.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office says 26-year-old Marcus Johnson IV has been indicted on two counts of sexual battery. Court records show the indictment was filed Monday.

Court records do not list an attorney for Johnson.

Clark County’s Sheriff Deb Burchett has said that the Huber Heights man resigned as a sheriff’s deputy last month on the day he was arrested.

Burchett said the sheriff’s office opened an investigation Dec. 28 after receiving information about “inappropriate and potentially criminal actions” at the county jail in Springfield in western Ohio.

