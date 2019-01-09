Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced the indictment of the former commanding officer at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, accusing him of covering up the death of a civilian who thought the officer was having an affair with his wife.

Capt. John Nettleton, 53, was charged with two counts of obstructing the Navy’s probe into the death of Christopher M. Tur, who was found drowned in the waters near the base in 2015.

According to the indictment, Tur had gone to Capt. Nettleton’s residence to confront him about the affair, and “knocked him out.”

Tur went missing later that night, and Capt. Nettleton misled investigators about the nature of their altercation, the indictment says, hindering effort to find the missing civilian.

Tur’s body was found more than a day later. When the rescuers brought up an article that appeared to have blood on it Capt. Nettleton told them, “That’s probably nothing,” prosecutors said. DNA testing later confirmed it was Tur’s blood.

While Tur was determined to have drowned, he did have injuries from the fight that Capt. Nettleton had tried to conceal, the indictment says.

The Turs had been married nearly 20 years at the time of his death. His wife was, in fact, engaged in an affair with Capt. Nettleton and they conspired to lie about it, prosecutors said.

Capt. Nettleton was removed from command of the base in the wake of the allegations.

Guantanamo, a U.S. possession on the island of Cuba, is the site of the main U.S. terrorist suspect detention facility, though that was under the purview of another officer, not Capt. Nettleton.





