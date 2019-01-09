TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Labor says a roofing company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, owes dozens of workers a total of about $57,000 in back wages, overtime and benefits.

Al.com reported Tuesday that the agency says a Wage and Hour Division investigation of Maldonado Roofing LLC found the company violated several federal regulations including the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The agency says the investigation found the roofing company failed to pay correct wages and overtime to some employees as well as failed to record and submit accurate payroll records. An agency statement says the company will be required to pay the owed money to 41 workers.

