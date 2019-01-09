BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 48-year-old federal fish and game agent in Montana has pleaded not guilty to charges involving sexual crimes against a child.

Shawn T. Conrad entered the plea Tuesday to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography charges in U.S. District Court in Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports that Conrad has worked as a special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Billings region, although his current employment status couldn’t be verified. A message on the federal agency’s phone lines says its public affairs office was closed due to the federal government shutdown.

According to the indictment, Conrad coerced or otherwise caused a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce an image of the conduct, knowing the image would be transmitted.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.