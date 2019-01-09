BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man who fatally shot a woman during a fight with her boyfriend faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Bradenton Herald reports that Devon Freeman, whose second-degree murder trial was set to begin Monday, has pleaded to a lesser charge of manslaughter. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Authorities say Freeman was moving into an East Bradenton neighborhood in November 2016 when he says he was threatened by Frank Brice. Both men had been engaged in an ongoing rivalry between two groups.

Freeman has claimed that Brice pulled a gun, prompting Freeman to shoot at Brice’s car. Brice’s passenger and girlfriend, Moriah Hope Goode, was fatally struck.

