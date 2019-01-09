PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Three dancers at a famous Rhode Island strip club charged with prostitution have pleaded not guilty and been released on personal recognizance.

Prosecutors say the women who worked at the Foxy Lady in Providence offered to perform sex acts on undercover officers in the club’s VIP section exchange for cash, and did so with the knowledge of club management.

Management has denied any knowledge of illegal activity.

The Providence Board of Licenses revoked the club’s entertainment and liquor licenses after the arrests, essentially shutting it down.

But just before Christmas, the state Department of Business Regulation ruled that it could reopen as a nightclub.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court last week said the club could reopen, but without the VIP rooms, pending an April hearing into the case.





